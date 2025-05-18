Shubman Gill goes past Virat Kohli in major T20 record during DC vs GT IPL 2025 clash Shubman Gill registered a major milestone in T20 cricket during Gujarat Titans' clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Gill has surpassed Virat Kohli in a huge T20 record and is only second in a special list now.

New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has surpassed Virat Kohli in a major T20 record during his team's clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, May 18. Chasing 200 against the Capitals, GT skipper Gill and Sai Sudharsan led the way in the second innings.

Meanwhile, Gill has registered a major milestone in T20 cricket. The GT skipper completed his 5000 runs in T20 cricket with his stroke-filled knock against DC at the capital. He has become the second-fastest Indian to get to 5000 runs in the format, surpassing Virat Kohli and being the second-quickest only behind KL Rahul.

Gill took 154 innings to get to the mark, while Kohli needed 167 innings to get to 5000 runs in the format. Rahul, who is on top of this list, got to the milestone in 143 outings.

More to follow...