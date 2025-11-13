Shubman Gill explains reason behind Mohammed Shami's absence in India Test squad for SA series Shubman Gill explains the reason behind Mohammed Shami's absence from the Test squad. He also revealed that the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa is almost ready, but the team is currently contemplating between an extra pacer or spinner.

Kolkata:

Despite a brilliant start for Bengal in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Mohammed Shami failed to earn a spot in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against South Africa. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar previously questioned Shami’s fitness, but the 35-year-old refuted the claims, stating that he is fit enough to play international cricket and his participation in the Ranji Trophy explains that.

Shami has clinched 15 wickets in three matches he played in the domestic tournament. However, even though the team management has lauded him for his previous achievements, but is yet to consider him for Test cricket. Speaking ahead of the first Test against South Africa at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, captain Shubman Gill echoed the same sentiments, calling Shami a gun pacer but noted that the current players are equally good for him to break into the squad.

“Not many bowlers are of his quality. But the ones playing have done a terrific job. Sometimes it's difficult for players like Shami bhai to miss out. The selectors will be able to give you a better answer to that,” Gill said in the pre-match press conference.

Team India contemplating on extra spinner vs pacer debate

Gill shared that the playing XI is more or less decided, but they are currently contemplating the idea of playing an extra spinner or pacer. He noted that the surface looked different from what it was yesterday and added that the decision on the playing XI will be taken after analysing the wicket on the matchday morning.

“It's always this time of the year, there is always a conflict if you want to go for an extra seamer or spinner. That's why we will see the condition tomorrow and decide on the XI,” Gill said.

“It's more or less finalised. The wicket looks different from yesterday. We will see it tomorrow morning and then will finalise the spin combination, as spinners, more or less, will decide the game,” he added.