Shubman Gill equals Don Bradman, Gavaskar's world record with masterful ton during ENG vs IND 4th Test Shubman Gill continued his brilliant form in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as he slammed yet another century during the fourth Test of the series. Gill equalled world records of legends like Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar with his masterful hundred.

New Delhi:

India Test captain Shubman Gill stormed back among runs with a masterful hundred during the second innings of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Gill, who had a bit of a drop in his scores, slammed yet another hundred as he equalled the world record jointly held by the likes of Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar.

Gill has now smashed his fourth century of the series, which is the joint most by any captain in a single Test series. In his first assignment as skipper, Gill finds himself on level with Bradman and Gavaskar.

Most centuries by captains in a single Test series:

1 - Shubman Gill: 4 vs England in England

2 - Don Bradman: 4 vs India in Australia

3 - Sunil Gavaskar: 4 vs West Indies in India

Gill puts up a valiant fight for India

The Indian skipper stood tall for a fight against the Three Lions at Old Trafford. Gill and KL Rahul put up 188 for the third wicket after the visitors got two down in the first over of the second innings. The two players put up a valiant effort, as they blunted the new ball first on Day 4 and then cashed in on when it became soft at the end of the day with a masterful stand.

More to follow...