Shreyas Iyer undergoes surgery, out of danger after rib cage injury in Sydney

Sydney:

India batter Shreyas Iyer is recovering in a Sydney hospital after suffering a spleen injury during the third ODI against Australia. The incident occurred when he took a catch to dismiss Alex Carey and fell awkwardly, injuring his rib cage and causing internal bleeding. The situation quickly worsened, prompting the team management to rush him to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and later underwent surgery.

Reports confirm that the surgery was successful and Iyer is now out of danger. Medical sources suggested the injury could have been life-threatening had it not been for the swift action of the team’s medical staff. Team India doctor Rizwan Khan is currently attending to Iyer in Sydney. The batter is expected to remain under observation for at least five days, while the BCCI is coordinating travel arrangements for his family members to join him.

Suryakumar Yadav shares update

Ahead of the first T20I against Australia, captain Suryakumar Yadav shared an update about Shreyas’ injury. He noted speaking to physio Kamlesh, who informed that Shreyas is in stable condition. Since then, Suryakumar has gotten in touch with Shreyas on phone and has spoken to him everyday.

“We spoke to him at least on the first day when we got to know that he had an injury. I called him first. Then I found out that he did not have a phone. So I called the physio, Kamlesh. He told me that he is stable. On the first day, I don't know how, but he was looking good. We have been talking for two days now. He has been replying. If he is replying on the phone, it means he is stable," Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

"There is also a doctor there, so it is looking good. I mean, he is good. He is talking. Everything is normal. He said that he will take care of himself for a few more days. But he has been replying, talking to everyone, so it is good," he added.