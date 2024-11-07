Shreyas Iyer shines for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy with aggressive double-century against Odisha

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's red-ball credentials were in question earlier this year for not playing domestic cricket despite clear directions from BCCI. He had lost his place in the Indian team due to poor form. However, in the ongoing season, Iyer is doing everything to make a comeback with middle-order slots in India's Test team not sealed yet. After smashing a century against Maharashtra, Iyer smashed a double-ton against Odisha, and that too at a strike rate of 100.

Coming out to bat at number five at the fall of Ajinkya Rahane's wicket for a golden duck, Iyer took the aggressive route right from the word go and never looked back. He got an able ally in Siddhesh Lad who took his time to score runs and just played the supporting role.

Iyer's aggression didn't relent at any stage during his stay at the crease as he completed his double-century. He was only dismissed after scoring 233 runs off just 228 balls at a strike rate of 102.19 with 24 fours and nine sixes to his name. His effort has helped Mumbai pile on runs at a run rate of close to five.

Meanwhile, Lad has also crossed the 150-run mark and is looking good to score a double-ton. With the score already past 550, Mumbai will soon be looking to declare their innings in order to eke out a result in this clash against Odisha.

Iyer's innings has come at a time when team India is struggling massively in the Test format. The team led by Rohit Sharma recently lost 0-3 to New Zealand at home ended their dominance in India. India had not lost a single Test series in 12 years and the streak ended last week much to the disappointment of the fans. The next assignment for the team is the Australia tour where India are scheduled to play five Tests.