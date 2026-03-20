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Shreyas Iyer committed to win IPL in 2026, says 'my eye is on the trophy'

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer aims to turn last year’s near-miss into glory in IPL 2026. Recovering from a ruptured spleen, Iyer said, "My eye is on the trophy." PBKS open their campaign against Gujarat Titans on March 31, with key matches lined up against CSK, KKR, and SRH.

Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh
Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh Image Source : Punjab Kings
Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has set his sights firmly on the IPL title in 2026, after narrowly missing out in 2025, losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final. The side reached the final for the second time in their history and earned their third-ever playoff appearance in 2025 and seemed the favourite to get the job done, but RCB were a force to reckon with as well. 

However, Iyer is determined to change the silver to gold this time around and mentioned that there’s tremendous excitement in the air, but his goals are clear.

"Expectations are high, which is fun. I love the challenge. But the important thing is that whenever we step in, we have to win. My eye is on the trophy," Iyer stated at the team's official jersey launch event on March 20, expressing his focus and ambition for the upcoming season.

Iyer reflected on his freak injury last year

The 28-year-old also reflected on the physical hurdles he overcame after a serious injury during India's tour of Australia last October. Iyer suffered a ruptured spleen that required surgery and kept him sidelined for over two months. During his recovery, he lost seven kilograms but showed remarkable resilience in regaining his fitness.

"It is always challenging to come back after an injury. I had lost around seven kilos and it took a lot of effort to gain that weight back. But I love challenges. I am glad I overcame that part of my life, and I am back here proudly representing the team," Iyer shared.

Notably, Iyer had a commanding season with the bat last year. He made 604 runs at an average of 50.33 and a strike rate of 175.07. His most memorable knock came in Qualifier 2, where he blasted an unbeaten 87 to guide Punjab Kings past Mumbai Indians. Despite Iyer’s stellar performance, PBKS fell just short of the title, losing to RCB by six runs in the final.

Now, Punjab begin their IPL 2026 campaign with a home match against Gujarat Titans in New Chandigarh on March 31. Next up, they will play Chennai Super Kings on April 3, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 9 and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11th. 

Also Read:

Angkrish Raghuvanshi smacks century in KKR's intra-squad practice match, Kartik Tyagi impresses

Ajinkya Rahane praises KKR's batting unit, keeps mystery around opening slot ahead of IPL 2026

3 cricketers who can replace Sam Curran in Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2026
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Cricket Shreyas Iyer Punjab Kings Ipl IPL 2026
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