"Show some respect": Fans slam Mitchell Marsh for putting his feet on World Cup trophy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MUFADDAL VOHRA Mitchell Marsh

Australia cricketer Mitchell Marsh has found himself in hot waters on social media after his picture of putting his feet on World Cup trophy has gone viral on social media. For the unversed, Australia defeated India in the summit clash of World Cup by six wickets chasing down the modest total of 241 runs with utter ease thanks to Travis Head's sensational ton.

The Men in Yellow won the World Cup for the record-extending sixth time in 13 editions. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh, Australia's number three in the mega event, is trending on social media for his actions. His picture has gone viral relaxing with his feet up on the glittering World Cup trophy. No wonder he is being criticised and the fans are livid asking him to show some respect to the trophy. One of the fans underlined the importance of the ICC trophy and its value for the Indian fans and team and the respect it deserves. "Bro, show some respect to the World Cup trophy. Ask Indian fans or team India about the value of this trophy," one of the fans wrote on Twitter.

Another fan stated that Austraia do not deserve the World Cup trophy if they don't have any respect while another Twitter user pointed out that the Aussies will not respect it all as they have won the World Cup a massive six times. "They don't deserve this trophy if they don't have respect for this Shame on you Mitchell marsh," the tweet read.

Here are some of the reactions from fans:

As far as the match is concerned, nothing went right for India in the final. They could only hit only four boundaries in the last 40 overs of the innings and could eventually post onlyu 240 runs on the board. Australia stuttered in the chase and were reeling at 47/3 at one stage before Travis Head rode his luck and took the game away from the home team.

Latest Cricket News