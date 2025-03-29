Shikhar Dhawan’s lessons on life, mindset, and approach to the game have changed my life: Ashutosh Sharma Ashutosh Sharma credited his mentor Shikhar Dhawan after a stunning knock of unbeaten 66 runs off 31 deliveries against LSG in DC's opening game of IPL 2025. After the game, he opened up on the camaraderie with the former Indian opener.

After a stunning season with Punjab Kings in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals signed Ashutosh Sharma for INR 3.8 crore in the 2025 mega auction. In their opening game of the campaign against Lucknow Super Giants, the 26-year-old played a game-changing knock of unbeaten 66 runs off 31 deliveries and rescued DC from the jaw of a defeat and helped them register a remarkable win in Visakhapatnam.

After the game, Ashutosh thanked his mentor Shikhar Dhawan, who captained him at PBKS. Sharing details of their camaraderie, the flamboyant batter mentioned that the former India international taught him various aspects of life and helped him improve his mindset and approach towards a game. Ashutosh added that the southpaw was happy with his knock and reminded him to stay humble and down to earth.

“He (Dhawan) was very happy with my knock. He always tells me to stay down to earth and humble. He hasn’t taught me much about skills, but his lessons on life, mindset, and approach to the game have changed my life a lot,” Ashutosh said.

“He’s kind of a mentor. Ever since our first camp in Punjab, he’s been a mentor to me. And that’s when my journey started. After that, I worked on mentally. Not on my skills, because everyone’s skills are different. But he asked me to work on my mindset, how to deal with yourself, how you manifest yourself, all this has helped me a lot,” he added.

Delhi will play their upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 30. The Pat Cummins-led side won their opening game of the season against Rajasthan Royals but ended up suffering a five-wicket defeat against LSG. The high-voltage clash between Hyderabad and Delhi will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.