Shikhar Dhawan retires from international and domestic cricket, brings end to 13-year-long career for India

Shikhar Dhawan has announced his retirement from international and domestic cricket, bringing an end to a 13-year-long illustrious career at the highest level for the Men in Blue. Dhawan took to social media platforms to inform his fans all around the world about his decision to step away from the game.

"As I close this chapter of my cricketing journey, I carry with me countless memories and gratitude. Thank you for the love and support! Jai Hind!" Dhawan captioned his retirement video.

Dhawan's announcement has brought curtains on more than a 13-year-long international career for India. The southpaw made his debut for the country against Australia in an ODI match at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam on October 20, 2010.

Dhawan could not display his potential on debut as he was dismissed by Clint McKay for a two-ball duck. He played four more ODIs in 2011 before the selectors dropped him from the side. He made his comeback in the ICC Men's Champions Trophy in England and Wales in 2013 and stamped his authority on the tournament.

The Delhi-born aggregated 363 runs in just five games at a jaw-dropping average of 90.75 and played a monumental role in helping India win the ICC Men's Champions Trophy. His strike rate (101.39) also stood out as he took the opposition bowling attacks to task.

Dhawan was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his exceptional batting performance. The tournament saw the rise of Dhawan on the international scene. He hammered two centuries against South Africa and West Indies respectively and also struck a fifty against Sri Lanka.

Dhawan amassed 2315 runs in Tests at an average of 40.61, including the highest individual score (187) by an Indian on Test debut. He scored seven centuries and five half-centuries during the course of his Test career.

He also had a prolific ODI career as he accumulated 6793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 hundreds and 39 half-centuries. Dhawan also scored 1759 runs in T20Is at a strike rate of 126.36, including 11 fifties.

The 38-year-old last played for India in a Test match against Bangladesh in December 2022.