IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan smashes historic back-to-back tons for Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan's purple patch in IPL 2020 is taking him to new heights as a three days after scoring his maiden IPL century against Chennai Super Kings, the southpaw repeated the feat with a 57-ball ton against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai.

He became the first batsman to hit back-to-back centuries in the history of IPL. Dhawan (106* off 61 balls) shot 12 fours and three sixes to reach the mark as he allowed DC to pose a competitive score by taking them to 164/5 on a sluggish surface. He reached his second 100 in the 19th over when he placed a shot delivery towards the third man for a double.

The day belonged to the 34-year-old Indian batsman as he also entered the elite 5000-run IPL club when he reached 62. The southpaw took 169 matches to reach the mark and is fourth Indian and fifth overall to breach the mark behind David Warner in (5000+ in 135 matches), Virat Kohli (5759 in 186 matches), Suresh Raina (5468 in 183 matches) and Rohit Sharma (5149 in 196 matches).

Dhawan surpassed the mark in style as he shot Ravi Bishnoi for a six in the 13th over to celebrate his 5000 runs. He earlier scored a match-winning 101 against Chennai Super Kings to star in team's win while chasing 180 as Axar Patel finished off the game with three sixes in the final over.

