Shikhar Dhawan adds firepower to India Champions squad for World Championship of Legends 2025

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan joined India Champions for the second edition of the World Championship of Legends. Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu opened for the team in the last edition of the competition. In 2025, they signed Dhawan to add more experience at the top of the order as the southpaw is known for his blistering starts.

The 39-year-old played 68 T20I matches in his career, scoring 1759 runs at a strike rate of 126.36. He had a prolific career in the Indian Premier League and retired from it in 2024. However, Dhawan managed to stay active in the cricketing circuit as he recently featured in the Nepal Premier League and revealed that he is open to playing more such franchise tournaments in the future.

Sumant Bahl, the co-owner of India Champions was delighted with Dhawan’s arrival to the squad. He noted that the Delhi-born cricketer will add more flair to the squad as the team is focused on defending the trophy next season.

“Shikhar Dhawan adds a lot of flair and strength to our team as we are focused on defending our title as the winners of WCL season 1. We will be retaining some of the greats from last year and add some new players to make our team stronger and better,” Bahl said.

The veteran himself was excited about joining the star-studded team. He talked about being inspired to return back to the field and added that it will be a continuation of his passion.

“When we have such formats like World Championship of Legends the inspiration to get back on the field fares well. It would be a continuation of my passion of playing the best competitive cricket,” Dhawan said.

Notably, team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to win the trophy in 2024. The schedule for the next edition is yet to be revealed.