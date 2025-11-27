Shikha Pandey, last played for India in Feb 2023, becomes third-most expensive player at WPL 2026 auction Veteran Indian pacer Shikha Pandey was the third most expensive player at the WPL 2026 auction, despite not having played international cricket for close to three years. Pandey has been the most successful Indian bowler at the WPL, having taken 30 wickets across three seasons for the Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi:

Veteran India pacer Shikha Pandey became the third costliest player at the WPL 2026 auction after UP Warriorz splurged INR 2.4 crore for her on Thursday, November 27. Pandey, who is the most successful Indian bowler in WPL history, rightfully commanded her place and price at the auction with three teams going after her and eventually the Warriorz, who came into the auction with the biggest purse, got her at six times of her base price. The 36-year-old will also reunite with her former Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning at the Warriorz.

Pandey is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the WPL (30 wickets in 27 matches), with all five above her being foreigners. Pandey was one of the big reasons for the Capitals reaching the final on all three occasions in the previous three seasons, providing the control and her experience across all phases of the game. Delhi will miss her experience and quality, but the Capitals' loss is the Warriorz's gain, who, with the purse of INR 14.5 crore, did some crucial buys and look very strong ahead of the auction.

Apart from Lanning and Pandey, Deepti Sharma, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Chloe Tryon, Pratika Rawal, Asha Sobhana and Kranti Gaud will be part of the Warriorz's outfit under the new leadership, with Abhishek Nayar as the head coach. Pandey will lead the bowling attack and will have the prodigy Gaud, who will get to work with and learn a lot from the senior pro, with Deepti, Ecclestone and Asha S taking care of the spin department.

The Warriorz have done their bit at the auction and will be keen to replicate it on the field. The fourth edition of the WPL kicks off on January 9, with the final slated to take place on February 5.

UP Warriorz squad

Retained: Shweta Sehrawat (INR 50 Lakh)

Auction picks: Deepti Sharma (INR 3.2 crore), Sophie Ecclestone (INR 85 Lakh), Meg Lanning (INR 1.9 crore), Phoebe Litchfield (INR 1.2 crore), Kiran Navgire (INR 60 Lakh), Harleen Deol (INR 50 Lakh), Kranti Gaud (INR 50 Lakh), Asha Sobhana (INR 1.1 crore), Shikha Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Deandra Dottin (INR 80 Lakh), Shipra Giri (INR 10 Lakh), Simran Shaikh (INR 10 Lakh), Pratika Rawal (INR 50 Lakh), Tara Norris (INR 10 Lakh), Chloe Tryon (INR 50 Lakh), Suman Meena (INR 10), G Trisha (INR 10)