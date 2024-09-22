Shashwat Rawat, Prasidh Krishna lead India A to Duleep Trophy title with thrilling win over India C in round 3

Follow us on Image Source : BCCIDOMESTIC/X Riyan Parag and Shahswat Rawat during the Duleep Trophy match in Anantapur on September 22, 2024

Mayank Agarwal's India A clinched the Duleep Trophy 2024 title after beating India C in the thrilling final-round on Sunday, September 22. The rising batter Shashwat Rawat and star pacer Prasidh Krishna shone to lead India A to the 132-run win over Ruturaj Gaikwad's team in Anantapur.

Chasing a 350-run target in on Day 4, India C needed a win or a draw doe clinch the title but India A bowlers produced an impressive display to bowl out their opponents to 217 runs with just 4.2 overs remaining to stumps.

Sai Sudharsan scored a brilliant century and Gaikwad scored a crucial 44 runs to take the game to the wire but Prasidh Krishna made a late impact with two big wickets of Sudharsan and Baba Indrajith to lead India A to glory. Shashwat Rawat made the biggest impact with a century in the first innings and a quick fifty in the second innings to wrap up a successful campaign for India A.

More to follow...