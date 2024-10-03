Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report for BAN vs SCO and PAK vs SL matches of Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh women's cricket team

Hosts Bangladesh will lock horns against debutants Scotland in the opening game of the Women's T20 World Cup as the ninth edition of the tournament kicks off today in Sharjah. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will also get their campaign underway later in the day at the same venue as 10 teams vying to lift the trophy over the next two weeks.

UAE is hosting the mega event for the first time as the tournaments had to be shifted out of Bangladesh due to political turmoil and violence in the country. Bangladesh will be led by Nigar Sultana as they aim to shrug off poor performances from the past in the ICC events while Scotland are featuring in the tournament for the first time.

Fatima Sana is Pakistan's captain for the T20 World Cup, a shocking pick as Nida Dar was their leader in the last T20I series played while Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka will see their veteran Chamari Athapaththu leading them for the umpteenth time in their cricket. It will be an exciting encounter for the fans to watch out for.

Sharjah is one of the two venues that will host the matches in this T20 World Cup. Here's the pitch report of the venue for match day 1.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Sharjah has hosted a lot of T20 matches in its history but surprisingly, the venue will see Women's T20Is being played for the first time since November 2017. It was a home to Pakistan Women's team from 2015 to 2017 when they played 10 matches at the venue and won only three of them. Overall, the venue has hosted 48 T20Is and the average first innings score is around 144. The pitch is expected to be fresh but it is generally on the slower side and expect 130-140 to be the winning score at the venue.

Matches Played - 48

Matches won batting first - 28

Matches won bowling first - 20

Average first inns score - 144

Highest total recorded - 215 by AFG vs ZIM

Highest score chased - 179/6 by SL vs AFG

Squads

Scotland Women Squad: Saskia Horley, Sarah Bryce(w), Kathryn Bryce(c), Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Lorna Jack, Katherine Fraser, Rachel Slater, Chloe Abel, Hannah Rainey, Abtaha Maqsood, Ailsa Lister, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Olivia Bell

Bangladesh Women Squad: Shathi Rani, Dilara Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Murshida Khatun, Disha Biswas

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Sachini Nisansala, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Ama Kanchana, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani

Pakistan Women Squad: Muneeba Ali(w), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana(c), Aliya Riaz, Tuba Hassan, Sadaf Shamas, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Iram Javed, Omaima Sohail, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab