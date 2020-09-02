Image Source : IPLT20.COM "That’s just what we do": Shane Watson recalls MS Dhoni, Mike Hussey's words after his first game for CSK

Former Australia allrounder Shane Watson recalled his first match for Chennai Super Kings in 2018. Watson, who earlier played for Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, joined CSK for INR 4 Crore in the 2018 auction. Watson shared his amazing experience of playing for the Chennai franchise.

“I’ve been very fortunate to be able to play for CSK for the last few years,” Watson said in a video posted by CSK ahead of IPL 2020.

Watson, who was the part of Rajasthan Royals for a long period said he loved his stay at the RR camp and enjoyed played under Shane Warne, but he feels fortunate to play for a great franchise like CSK.

“I also loved my time at the Rajasthan Royals, that was an incredible experience. To play under Shane Warne and in Jaipur, it’s a beautiful cricket ground but CSK is just an amazing franchise, run by incredibly well leaders all the way down to MS Dhoni, Stephen Fleming. Just the way the set up the franchise is just amazing. You just come in, you’re embraced, you’re trusted, so I feel very fortunate that I’ve played for a great franchise,” Watson added.

The 39-year-old recalled his favourite moment with the Yellow Army - the first game he played for CSK, where Dwayne Bravo snatched victory from Mumbai Indian's jaw. Watson also revealed that after the game Dhoni told him that CSK are never out of the game.

“My favourite moment of CSK is actually my first that I’ve played for CSK. It was against MI (Mumbai Indians) in Mumbai, a really tight game. DJ Bravo batted like a genius, he got us out of trouble and won the game"

“I remember after that game MS Dhoni said and Hussey as well who was the assistant coach ‘you know that that’s just what we do, it’s CSK. We’re never out of the game. CSK being out of IPL for 2 years but to comeback like that against one of best teams and to be able to win a game like that was an amazing initiation to such a great franchise,” Watson said.

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League is scheduled to start from September 19 in UAE.

