Shane Bond expects transition after IPL will be challenging for Jasprit Bumrah amid injury concerns Jasprit Bumrah is currently dealing with a back injury and was ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025. Next up, he will feature for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and speaking on the same, Shane Bond noted that the pacer switching from T20 to Test series against England will be a challenge.

Rajasthan Royals bowling coach Shane Bond spent significant time with Jasprit Bumrah during his time at Mumbai Indians. Currently, the ace India pacer is out with a back injury that he suffered during the fifth Test against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground. He was ruled out of the Champions Trophy as well and as per reports, Bumrah may miss a couple of weeks in the IPL too.

It's unclear if Mumbai will prioritise Bumrah’s workload management during the cash-rich league. Nevertheless, Bond believes that his transition from T20 cricket to a five-match Test series against England, which is scheduled to begin in June will be a challenge.

“Look, I think Booms will be fine, but it's just that (workload) management (matters). Looking at the tours and the schedule going forward, where are the opportunities to give him a break, but really where are the danger periods? And often it is that the (transition from) IPL to the Test championship will be a risk,” Bond told ESPNcricinfo.

Explaining it in detail, the former New Zealand international stated that switching from T20 to Test is often a challenge. He noted that it's not difficult to move from ODIs to Test but the same cannot be said about T20 matches, even though there’s a lot of travel involved in the IPL.

“Anywhere you transition from particularly T20 to a Test match, it's challenging. If you are playing a one-day series, it's generally not too bad. You will play three games a week, you will have a practice, you are sort of in around that 40 overs (range), that's pretty close to a Test match week anyway. But in T20, particularly in the IPL, when you might be playing three games in a week, there's two days of travel, you might get one training (session), you are sort of bowling 20 overs maybe if you're lucky. That's sort of half of a Test match load or even under a half of, which then is a big jump and you are not bowling back-to-back days. That's a big jump when you transition out of that,” he explained.