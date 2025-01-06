Shan Masood breaks all-time Pakistan record, misses Sachin Tendulkar's historic feat during Newlands Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood and Sachin Tendulkar.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has shattered an all-time Pakistan record during the second Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town.

Masood and Babar Azam led Pakistan's fightback after the Proteas enforced a follow-on in the first innings of the Newlands Test. The visitors were bowled out cheaply for 194 in reply to South Africa's daunting first-innings score of 615.

After being handed a 421 trail in the follow-on Masood and Babar notched up a record 205-run stand for the opening wicket before Babar was dismissed for 81. Masood carried on. He became the first Pakistani captain to score a hundred in South Africa before getting dismissed for 145.

Meanwhile, Masood has shattered another all-time Pakistan record. His 145 is now the highest score by a Pakistani cricketer in South Africa in Test cricket. Masood has shattered the record previously held by Azhar Mahmood, who had scored 136 in a Test against the Proteas in the Johannesburg Test in 1998.

Highest Test score a Pakistan player in South Africa:

1 - Shan Masood: 145 in South Africa in 2025

2 - Azhar Mahmood: 136 in South Africa in 1998

3 - Taufeeq Umar: 135 in South Africa in 2003

4 - Saeed Anwar: 118 in South Africa in 1998

5 - Asad Shafiq: 111 in South Africa in 2013

Masood misses Sachin's historic feat

Meanwhile, Masood has missed out on a historic feat of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Former Indian batter Sachin holds the record for the highest score by an Asian captain in South Africa - 169. Masood could have broken that record too had Kwena Maphaka not trapped him LBW.

Highest score by an Asian captain in South Africa:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 169 in South Africa in 1997

2 - Virat Kohli: 153 in South Africa in 2018

3 - Shan Masood: 145 in South Africa in 2025

4 - Dimuth Karunaratne: 103 in South Africa in 2021

5 - Saleem Malik: 99 in South Africa in 1995

South Africa had made 615 after opting to bat first. Ryan Rickelton slammed 259, while Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne made 106 and 100, respectively.