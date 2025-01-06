Monday, January 06, 2025
     
Shan Masood breaks all-time Pakistan record, misses Sachin Tendulkar's historic feat during Newlands Test

Shan Masood led Pakistan's fightback against South Africa after being forced to follow on in the second Test at Newlands, Cape Town. Masood has shattered an all-time Pakistan record but fell short of a historic feat of legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Jan 06, 2025 18:15 IST, Updated : Jan 06, 2025 18:15 IST
Shan Masood and Sachin Tendulkar.
Image Source : GETTY Shan Masood and Sachin Tendulkar.

Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood has shattered an all-time Pakistan record during the second Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. 

Masood and Babar Azam led Pakistan's fightback after the Proteas enforced a follow-on in the first innings of the Newlands Test. The visitors were bowled out cheaply for 194 in reply to South Africa's daunting first-innings score of 615. 

After being handed a 421 trail in the follow-on Masood and Babar notched up a record 205-run stand for the opening wicket before Babar was dismissed for 81. Masood carried on. He became the first Pakistani captain to score a hundred in South Africa before getting dismissed for 145. 

Meanwhile, Masood has shattered another all-time Pakistan record. His 145 is now the highest score by a Pakistani cricketer in South Africa in Test cricket. Masood has shattered the record previously held by Azhar Mahmood, who had scored 136 in a Test against the Proteas in the Johannesburg Test in 1998.

Highest Test score a Pakistan player in South Africa: 

1 - Shan Masood: 145 in South Africa in 2025

2 - Azhar Mahmood: 136 in South Africa in 1998

3 - Taufeeq Umar: 135 in South Africa in 2003

4 - Saeed Anwar: 118 in South Africa in 1998

5 - Asad Shafiq: 111 in South Africa in 2013

Masood misses Sachin's historic feat

Meanwhile, Masood has missed out on a historic feat of Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. Former Indian batter Sachin holds the record for the highest score by an Asian captain in South Africa - 169. Masood could have broken that record too had Kwena Maphaka not trapped him LBW. 

Highest score by an Asian captain in South Africa:

1 - Sachin Tendulkar: 169 in South Africa in 1997

2 - Virat Kohli: 153 in South Africa in 2018

3 - Shan Masood: 145 in South Africa in 2025

4 - Dimuth Karunaratne: 103 in South Africa in 2021

5 - Saleem Malik: 99 in South Africa in 1995

South Africa had made 615 after opting to bat first. Ryan Rickelton slammed 259, while Temba Bavuma and Kyle Verreynne made 106 and 100, respectively. 

