Thursday, October 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shakib Al Hasan set to get his farewell Test as Bangladesh announce squad for series opener vs South Africa

Shakib Al Hasan set to get his farewell Test as Bangladesh announce squad for series opener vs South Africa

Shakib Al Hasan had announced that the Mirpur Test in front of his home fans would be the last and is set to get his wish fulfilled having been named in Bangladesh's squad for the series opener against South Africa. The two-match series begins on October 21.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: October 17, 2024 14:04 IST
Shakib Al Hasan has been picked in Bangladesh's Test squad
Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan has been picked in Bangladesh's Test squad for the South Africa series

Bangladesh have announced their squad for the first Test of the two-match series against South Africa starting Monday, October 21 in Mirpur, Dhaka. Apart from pacer Khalid Ahmed, who has been omitted, Bangladesh have largely retained the whole squad that played two Test matches against Bangladesh last month. Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the squad for the Test, which will be his final one for Bangladesh as the veteran all-rounder has been granted his wish.

Shakib mentioned before the second Test against India in Kanpur that if he is assured security, he'd like the Mirpur Test in front of the home fans to be his last and it seems that request will be fulfilled in the series opener.

The rest of the squad has been retained from the 2-0 series loss to India. Bangladesh stunned many by winning the two-match Test series against Pakistan, only the second away series win for the side. However, all the confidence and momentum came spiralling down against the quality Indian side.

Bangladesh will feel confident going back home, however, South Africa are coming off an away series win against the West Indies and despite having not played a series in Bangladesh for 21 years, the Proteas will be quietly confident regarding their resources to come good in the sub-continent conditions. 

Related Stories
First time in 91 years! India register embarrassing record in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand

First time in 91 years! India register embarrassing record in Bengaluru Test vs New Zealand

Team India hit new low at home as Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke rip batting order to shreds

Team India hit new low at home as Matt Henry and Will O'Rourke rip batting order to shreds

IND vs NZ: List of unwanted records India created with 46 all-out in Bengaluru Test

IND vs NZ: List of unwanted records India created with 46 all-out in Bengaluru Test

Bangladesh may be out of the World Test Championship (WTC) final race but South Africa still are very much in the hunt with five wins needed out of their last six matches. The series begins on October 21 in Mirpur with the second to be held in Chattogram from October 29.

Bangladesh squad for first Test against South Africa: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman lslam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement