Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh announce preliminary squads for West Indies series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been named in the preliminary Bangladesh squads for the upcoming ODI and Test series against West Indies.

Meanwhile, former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has been left out of the 24-man ODI squad.

Shakib was banned from all forms of the game for two years for breaching Anti-corruption Code of the International Cricket Council (ICC), one year of that suspended in October 2019. His ban ended on October 29 last year after which he became eligible to play again. The ace all-rounder had stayed in the US for the most part of his ban period with his in-laws and family.

The ODI series against West Indies will start on January 20 and the first two matches will be played in Dhaka before the final match in Chattogram on January 25. The first Test in Chattogram will start from February 3 while the second Test will be played in Dhaka from February 11.

Preliminary squad for ODI series: Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Das, Md Mahmud Ullah, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Md. Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saif Uddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahadi Hasan, Rubel Hossain.

Preliminary squad for Test series: Momimul Haque Showrab, Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mohammed Saif Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shadman Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury.