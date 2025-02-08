Shaheen Afridi breaks Sohail Tanvir's 17-year-old unwanted record during tri-series ODI against New Zealand

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi.

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi shattered a 17-year-old record of former speedster Sohail Tanvir during their tri-series ODI against New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday, February 8.

Shaheen had a mixed outing with the ball in the first ODI of the tri-series that also features South Africa apart from these two teams. The left-arm speedster picked three wickets but had an expensive day with the ball. He had leaked 53 runs in his first nine overs, however, his figures ended on a worse note after he gave away 25 runs in his final over with Glenn Phillips smashing him all around the park.

Shaheen has now broken an unwanted record of Sohail Tanvir for the most expensive 10-over by a Pakistan player in an ODI in Pakistan. Tanvir had conceded 87 runs in an ODI against India in Karachi in 2008. Shaheen leaked 88 runs in the ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

Most runs conceded by a Pakistan player in an ODI in Pakistan:

1 - Shaheen Afridi: 88 runs conceded in an ODI against New Zealand in 2025

2 - Sohail Tanvir: 87 runs conceded in an ODI against India in 2008

3 - Abdul Razzaq: 83 runs conceded in an ODI against India in 2004

4 - Naved-ul-Hassan: 82 runs conceded in an ODI against in 2004

5 - Anwar Ali: 81 runs conceded in an ODI against in 2015

Phillips slammed his maiden ODI century as he slammed a blistering knock of 106 from 74 balls with seven sixes and six fours. The Kiwi star made a blistering acceleration in the later part of the innings to get to his hundred. his knock helped New Zealand end their innings on 330/6. The Kiwis had opted to bat first.

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William ORourke