Wednesday, November 13, 2024
     
  5. Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 ODI bowler in the world in latest ICC rankings

Pakistan's recent historic series win over Australia in ODIs was orchestrated by their bowlers led by Shaheen Afridi. For his fantastic performance in three matches, Afridi has jumped three places to become the number 1 ODI bowler in the world in latest ICC rankings.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2024 14:10 IST
ICC Rankings
Image Source : GETTY Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi is the new No.1 ODI bowler in the world in the latest updated ICC rankings. He was the star for his team in their historic series win over Australia recently. For the unversed, Pakistan registered an ODI series win in Australia for the first time since 2002 and it was their bowling attack led by Shaheen who orchestrated the victory. 

Shaheen was the second-highest wicket-taker of the series with eight wickets in three outings at a brilliant average of 12.62 sending down 26.5 overs. Thanks to his scintillating show, the left-arm pacer jumped three places in the rankings to grab the numero uno spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings. His 696 rating points are also the career best for him attained in Perth where the last ODI was played.

Meanwhile, despite not playing any ODIs since August 2024, three Indian bowlers are sitting pretty in the top 10. Kuldeep Yadav is the highest-ranked Indian bowler at the fourth place with 665 points while Jasprit Bumrah has climbed two places to sixth with the Australian bowlers slipping in the rankings. Mohammed Siraj is next at the seventh position tied with Trent Boult with 643 rating points.

Another Pakistan fast bowler who impressed in the recent series against Australia was Haris Rauf and he has also climbed a stunning 14 places in the rankings. He is at 13th place now with 618 rating points and another good series in the format will certainly help him storm into the top five easily in the rankings.

As for Australia's bowlers, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood are at ninth and 10th place respectively slipping five and three positions.

ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers

Rank Players Rating Points
1 Shaheen Afridi 696
2 Rashid Khan 687
3 Keshav Maharaj 674
4 Kuldeep Yadav 665
5 Bernard Scholtz 654
