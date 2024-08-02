Shah Rukh Khan vs Ness Wadia: PBKS team co-owner breaks silence on feud with Bollywood superstar in meeting

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ness Wadia and Shah Rukh Khan

Preparations for the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have begun with the Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) planning to organise a mega auction. To finalise the rules for the same, the board held a meeting with IPL franchise owners on July 31 and all 10 teams were not on the same page when deciding the number of retentions.

It was reported that a few teams did not favour having a mega auction either. Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the teams in favour of not having a mega auction or allowing teams with more retentions while Punjab Kings believed in having a proper mega auction like before with a limited number of retentions. This is when Shah Rukh Khan (KKR co-owner) and Ness Wadia (PBKS co-owner) allegedly had a heated argument on the matter.

However, the latter has opened up on the matter and hasn't denied the difference of opinion he and Shah Rukh had at the meeting. However, Wadia has also stated that there is no animosity between them as all the team owners were putting out their opinions. "I have known Shah Rukh for more than 25 years. There is no animosity here.

"Everyone gave their views, and they had their opinions. At the end of the day, you have to look at all the stakeholders and do what's best for all. That's most important," Ness Wadia said in a chat with Cricbuzz.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals was one of the teams to not continue with the impact player rule stating that it is not good for Indian cricket. "Some people want it because it gives a chance to young players to play in the IPL. Some people don't want it because it is detrimental to Indian cricket in terms of the development of allrounders. So it's a mixed bag. I'm on the second camp.

"I don't want it. I prefer the game as it is 11 versus 11, and I think all-rounders are very important. And you have different players who don't bowl in the IPL or don't bat in the IPL because of this rule, which is not good for Indian cricket," DC co-owner Parth Jindal said after the meeting as per ESPNCricinfo.