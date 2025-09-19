Shah Faisal creates history against India, becomes first to achieve major record in Asia Cup 2025 Shah Faisal created history during Oman's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Faisal bowled a peach of a ball to dismiss Shubman Gill for five.

New Delhi:

Omani fast bowler Shah Faisal created history in his team's Asia Cup 2025 clash against India on Friday, September 19. During the last league stage match of the continental tournament at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Shah achieved a major record.

Faisal bowled a peach of a delivery in the second over as he dismissed India's Test captain and T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill with a brilliant inswinging delivery that cleaned the batter. Faisal, the left-arm speedster, pitched one fuller, swinging into the batter as the ball seamed after pitching to find the gap between the bat and the pad and hit the off-stump.

Faisal bowled a maiden wicket over and created a major record. The Omani speedster has become the first bowler from an Associate nation to have bowled a maiden over in a T20I powerplay against India.

India had earlier won the toss and had opted to bat first. "We are looking to bat first. We have not batted first in this competition, and we want to know our depth. Having game time is important going into the Super 4s. We want to continue the good habits we are doing in the first two games, and want to continue to do that. It is looking nice, and our openers will assess it further. We have two changes - Harshit comes in, one more guy comes in, I have become like Rohit (laughs)," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said at the toss.

"I would have batted first. It is a great experience to take from here. Our team is young, lack exposure but this gives them a good chance to come here and test themselves. It is a great opportunity to share the field with India and get a look at their mindset. We have two changes," Oman skipper Jatinder Singh said.

Oman's Playing XI: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Shah Faisal, Zikria Islam, Aryan Bisht, Mohammad Nadeem, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

India's Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav