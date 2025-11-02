Shafali Verma creates history for India, breaks Punam Raut's all-time record in World Cup final Shafali Verma put on a show today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in the final of the World Cup against South Africa. With her blistering knock, Shafali also created history, breaking Punam Raut's record in the World Cup final.

Navi Mumbai:

India opener Shafali Verma put up a show today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, smashing 87 runs off 78 balls and helping India stay on top in the World Cup final clash against South Africa. In the process, she created history, becoming the Indian player to register the highest individual score in a World Cup final, going past Punam Raut.

For the unversed, Raut had scored 86 runs in the summit clash of the World Cup 2017 against England at Lord's in London. Shafali managed to cross her just and got out to Ayabonga Khaka in an attempt to up the run-scoring. She missed a well-deserved century and also a special distinction of becoming the first Indian, male or female, to notch up a ton in a World Cup final.

Highest scores for India Women in a World Cup final

Players Score Year Shafali Verma 87 2025 Punam Raut 86 2017 Harmanpreet Kaur 51 2017

More to follow...