Services create world record in first-class cricket, register second-highest chase in Ranji Trophy history

Team Services on Sunday created a world record in first-class cricket when they gunned down a 376-run target against Odisha in round seven of Ranji Trophy 2024/25 in Cuttack.

Openers Suraj Vashisht and Shubham Rohilla were the stars for Services in the fourth innings as they powered their team to the second-highest successful run chase in the history of the Ranji trophy.

Meanwhile, the openers have led Services to create a world record in first-class cricket. Services' score of 376/0 in the chase is the highest fourth-innings total in first-class cricket without losing a wicket.

The previous highest fourth-innings score without losing any wickets was 332/0 by Sargodha in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash against Lahore City in 1998/99.

Highest fourth-innings total in FC cricket without losing a wicket:

1 - 376/0, Services vs Odisha in 2025

2 - 332/0, Sargodha vs Lahore City in 1998/99

3 - 276/0, New South Wales vs South Australia in 1964/65

4 - 270/0, Surrey vs Kent in 1900

5 - 250/0, West Indies vs Australia in 1983/84

The 376-run chase is also the second-highest successful run chase in the Ranji trophy, being only second to Railways' chase of 378 against Tripura in the last season.

List of highest successful run chase in Ranji trophy history:

378/5 by Railways vs Tripura – 2023-24

376/0 by Services vs Odisha – 2024-25

372/4 by Saurashtra vs Uttar Pradesh – 2019-20

371/4 by Assam vs Services – 2008-09

360/4 by Rajasthan vs Vidarbha – 1989-90

359/4 by Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra – 2021-22