'Send him home': Ex-Australian cricketer's advice to Steve Smith and Co after Sam Konstas' snub from SL Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sam Konstas didn't find a place in Australia's XI as the visitors decided to promote Travis Head at the top in Sri Lanka

Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin had a piece of advice for the reigning World Test Champions to send back the 19-year-old Sam Konstas home in time for the Sheffield Shield game for the New South Wales. Haddin reckoned that even though Konstas will learn touring to Sri Lanka with the senior team, getting some playing time will be more important for the teenager rather than warming the bench.

“We’ve got to remember he’s (Konstas) 19 so if they’re not using him for the second Test I would send him home to play state cricket, he hasn’t played a lot and the more he plays the better," Haddin was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket on a Podcast. "He would’ve had a good couple of weeks over there (Sri Lanka) learning, so if he’s not going to be needed, send him back home to bat."

Konstas captured the imagination of the Australian public and the Indian team with a quickfire fifty on his Test debut while ramping Jasprit Bumrah for a couple of sixes. However, Konstas was left out of Australia's playing XI with Travis Head moving up top as he has done previously in the sub-continent while Josh Inglis made his debut at No 5. With Head smashing a rapid half-century and Inglis scoring a 90-ball ton in his first outing, it looks unlikely that Australia would disturb their combination.

"I think he’s been left out of the side because Australia had a plan a long time ago of how they wanted to play in Sri Lanka,” Haddin further added while expecting him to stay in the squad for the World Test Championship Final in June against South Africa.

"We’ve seen how well Travis Head and Uzzie (Usman Khawaja) played at the top of the order, I think he (Konstas) will come straight back in for the Test Championship.

“He’s come out of nowhere in the last six months because he’s such a high-quality player and is still learning the game.

“He’s only a 19-year-old boy, the world is in front of him, we’re going to see a very good player for a very long time," Haddin further said. Australia are 1-0 ahead in the series and would want to end it on a high with the second and final match beginning on Thursday, February 6.