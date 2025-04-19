Seattle Orcas secure services of David Warner ahead of MLC 2025 Former Australia opener David Warner has been signed by MLC (Major League Cricket) franchise Seattle Orcas for the upcoming season of the tournament. The competition is all set to kick off from June 12.

New Delhi:

Former Australia opener David Warner has caught all the headlines after the MLC (Major League Cricket) franchise Seattle Orcas secured his services for their upcoming season. The third edition of the tournament is all set to kick off on June 12, 2025, and Warner is all set to compete in the competition for the first time.

It is worth noting that David Warner is currently competing in the PSL (Pakistan Super League), he was named the skipper of Karachi Kings ahead of the new season. The 38-year-old has a plethora of T20 experience behind him; his inclusion in the PSL came after he went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Interestingly, Warner’s record in T20 cricket has been sublime as of late. He led Sydney Thunder to the BBL (Big Bash League) final, and was the second-highest run getter of the competition as well. Furthermore, he helped Dubai Capitals win the ILT20 title in the early stages of 2025 as well.

As for Seattle Orcas, the franchise had a brilliant campaign in the inaugural season of the MLC in 2023. The side topped the standings in 2023 with four wins and one loss in five matches.

They went on to play the final of the tournament, where they were unfortunately defeated by MI New York. However, the 2024 was a forgettable one for the side. Orcas failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament in 2024 as they finished in last place in the standings with one win and six losses in seven matches.

With the new season approaching, Orcas will hope to put the past behind and start anew. Furthermore, the signing of David Warner could go on to bolster their squad even further. Notably, the MLC 2025 will be played between June 12 and July 13, and it will not clash with The Hundred like last year, where David Warner is due to play for London Spirit.