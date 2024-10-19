Saturday, October 19, 2024
     
SA-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final on TV, online in India?

SA-W vs NZ-W Live Streaming: Laura Wolvaardt-led South Africa women will be looking to make up for their 2023 final loss while the White Ferns will enter the final having lost two consecutive summit clashes in the tournament history.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2024 23:57 IST
Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final LIVE
Image Source : ICC/X Laura Wolvaardt and Sophie Devine with the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final trophy in Dubai on October 19, 2024

SA-W vs NZ-W: After more than two weeks of non-stop action, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is set for the summit clash on Sunday, October 20. Two-time runners-up New Zealand take on the last edition's finalist South Africa in the World Cup final in Dubai. 

South Africa women claimed three wins in the group stages and defeated the reigning champions and the world no.1 Australia in the semi-final game. On the other hand, the White Ferns dominated Group A with three wins and pulled off a thrilling win over West Indies women in the second semi-final and are to feature in their third final in the Women's T20 World Cup history. 

SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final live streaming and telecast

  • When is the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final starting?

The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final will be played on Sunday, October 20.

  • At what time does the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match begin?

The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final will begin at 07:30 PM IST. 

  •  SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match venue

The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

  • Where can you watch the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final live on TV?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match on Star Sports 1 HD.

  • Where can you watch the SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final online for free in India?

The SA-W vs NZ-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 final match is available for live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website for India-based users. 

Related Stories
NZ-W vs SA-W: New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head record ahead of Women's T20 World Cup final

NZ-W vs SA-W: New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head record ahead of Women's T20 World Cup final

Abhishek Sharma gives death stare to Pakistan bowler after his dismissal in Emerging Asia Cup, WATCH

Abhishek Sharma gives death stare to Pakistan bowler after his dismissal in Emerging Asia Cup, WATCH

India A crush Pakistan Shaheens to begin their ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 campaign in style

India A crush Pakistan Shaheens to begin their ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2024 campaign in style

SA-W vs NZ-W Probable Playing XIs

South Africa predicted playing XI:  Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka.

New Zealand predicted playing XI: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas.

