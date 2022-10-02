Saurashtra vs ROI Irani Trophy 2022: WATCH Chetan Sakariya bowls brilliant spell as he picks up five-fer

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chetan Sakariya bowls brilliant spell against ROI.

Saurashtra vs ROI Irani Trophy 2022: Saurashtra's bowler Chetan Sakariya on Sunday starred for his team as he picked a five-wicket haul against the Rest of India in the first innings. Sakariya scalped a five-for when his side was in deep trouble with ROI surging the lead bigger. In the first innings, Sakariya ended with the figures of 28-5-93-5.

Batting first, Saurashtra were quickly bowled for just 98 runs as the ROI bowlers wreaked havoc. Also, ROI showed a dominant display with the bat with captain Hanuma Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan starring for the team. The batters still stretched the lead before Sakariya came to restrict the batters. He scalped four middle and lower-order wickets in the form of Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, and Mukesh Kumar. Earlier, the 24-year-old Sakariya sent back opener Mayank Agarwal. Saurashtra's skipper Jaydev Unadkat and Chirag Jani also scalped two wickets each to bowl the Rest of India out for 374.

However, Saurashtra is in big trouble at the moment as they trail big. The Unadkat-led side has come out to bat again and at the end of Day 2 is at 49/2 after 17 overs. Saurabh Kumar has sent both the openers- Harvik Desai and Snell Patel packing. Desai scored 20 while Patel scored 16. Currently, Chirag Jani and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja are at the crease with 3 and 8 runs in their name, respectively.

Saurashtra's Playing XI:

Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, Chetan Sakariya, Snell Patel, Harvik Desai, Parth Bhut.

Rest of India Playing XI:

Hanuma Vihari (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan, K.S.Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Sen.

