Wednesday, October 02, 2024
     
Sarfaraz Khan responds to non-selection in playing XI in Bangladesh series with double ton in Irani Cup

Mumbai captain missed out on his Test hundred by just three runs but Sarfaraz Khan smashed his 15th First-Class century to help his team post a big first innings total against the Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2024 fixture in Lucknow.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 16:26 IST
Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan
Image Source : PTI Mumbai cricketer Sarfaraz Khan

Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan registered a brilliant double century for Mumbai in the Irani Cup 2024 clash against the Rest of India in Lucknow on Wednesday. After being released from India's Test squad for the Bangladesh series, the Mumbai cricketers answered with a memorable innings.

The 26-year-old right-handed batter took just 253 balls to reach a 200-run mark and became the first Mumbai cricketer to record a double century in the Irani Cup history. Sarfaraz also boosted his remarkable numbers in First-Class cricket with his 15th century and also put Mumbai in a dominant position on Day 2 of the Irani Cup. 

Captain Ajinkya Rahane and Sarfaraz kicked off Day 2's play from 237 for 4 but the duo managed to add just 33 runs for the fifth wicket. Rahane was dismissed on 97 by Yash Dayal but Sarfaraz kept Mumbai in a comfortable position with a brilliant century and then quickly converted it into a double ton to take Mumbai to 487 for 8 in 128 overs.

Sarfaraz was part of the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against  Bangladesh but failed to find a place in the playing eleven due to heavy competition for the middle-order places. Sarfaraz made his highly-anticipated Test debut against England after Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant missed the five-match series due to different reasons.

He made an instant impact by scoring 200 runs in five innings against England with the help of three fifties but it was not enough for him to retain his position in the playing eleven upon the return of Kohli and Pant for the Bangladesh series. KL Rahul was preferred in the no.5 position ahead of Pant and the former proved his worth with a crucial fifty in the recent Kanpur Test.

Sarfaraz has scored over 4000 runs in First-Class cricket at an amazing average of almost 70 and is likely to keep his place in the team for India's next Test assignments against New Zealand and Australia. 

Mumbai vs Rest of India Scorecard

