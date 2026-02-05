Sarfaraz Khan hospitalised ahead of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Karnataka: Report Sarfaraz Khan is a crucial member of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad and is in great form as well, having scored 227 runs in the game against Hyderabad last month. However, he is now in doubt for the knockout encounter against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy.

Mumbai:

Mumbai are gearing up for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Karnataka, which is scheduled to commence on Friday (February 6). However, ahead of the clash, their in-form batter Sarfaraz Khan has been hospitalised due to viral fever, which puts him in serious doubt for the Karnataka encounter to be played at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC in Mumbai.

There are no details about Sarfaraz Khan's health, but a senior journalist has tweeted on X that he is in doubt for the knockout Ranji Trophy game. Sarfaraz's health has gone down at a wrong time as he had scored a stunning double-century last month against Hyderabad. Moreover, the 28-year-old missing the match against Karnataka will be a massive blow for Mumbai as well.

Sarfaraz Khan has so far amassed 429 runs in nine innings this season in Ranji Trophy at an average of 53.62 with a century and a fifty to his name.

Thakur and Jaiswal return for Mumbai

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has returned to lead Mumbai for the quarterfinal against Karnataka while Yashasvi Jaiswal will also feature in the marquee clash. The pair had not played for Mumbai since the Ranji Trophy resumed last month. Mumbai have qualified for the knockout rounds by topping Group D with 33 points as they remained unbeaten in the group stage, winning four and drawing three matches.

Mumbai are chasing their 43rd Ranji Trophy title and last won the domestic red-ball tournament in the 2023-24 season. As for Karnataka, they are the second-most successful side in the competition with eight Ranji Trophy titles so far and will be keen on going past Mumbai in this clash.

Mumbai's Ranji Trophy squad for Karnataka clash: Shardul Thakur (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Musheer Khan, Akhil Herwadkar, Siddhesh Lad, Sarfaraz Khan, Aakash Anand, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Awasthi, Omkar Tarmale, Divyansh Saxena, Suryansh Shedge

