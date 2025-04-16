Sanju Samson walks off retired hurt vs Delhi Capitals, check full details of injury Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson walked off retired hurt against Delhi Capitals in the ongoing IPL 2025. He had to leave the field after scoring 31 runs off 19 deliveries. The keeper-batter injured his ribs and had to walk off due to the same.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson had to leave the field early against Delhi Capitals due to an unfortunate injury. In the final over of the powerplay, Vipraj Nigam bowled it slightly offside but while slashing it, Samson hurt his ribs. It looked like a muscle injury and the physios were called immediately. The keeper-batter had a lengthy conversation with the physio and even took medicine. He decided to continue batting but changed his mind after playing only one ball.

He suffered the injury in the third ball of the over, which was also a no-ball. In the free hit delivery, Jaiswal played it straight but he couldn’t even run for a single. That is when the cricketer decided to step out as retired hurt and he was replaced by Riyan Parag in the middle. Samson’s injury will be closely monitored by the medical team and if required, he will once again meet with the NCA doctors.

If it's a minor injury, Samson should be up and running in a day’s time but in case of a muscle tear, he can miss action for a lengthy period. Notably, he played only as a specialist batter in the first three games of the season when the Kerala-born was dealing with a finger injury. After consulting with the NCA doctors, he retired on a full-time basis in Rajasthan’s fourth game of the season. In his absence, Parag led the team.

A couple of overs after his injury, Samson was spotted sitting in the dressing room without any ice pack or injury concerns. It will give a sense of relief to the fans but the nature of his injury will only be identified after a scan.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals posted 188 runs in the first innings and while chasing that, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century. They now need a strong finish to win the match.