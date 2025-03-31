Sanju Samson travels to BCCI's COE to seek clearance for keeping wickets in IPL 2025 Sanju Samson was given partial clearance to feature in the opening few matches of the Indian Premier League 2025. In Samson's absence, Riyan Parag was named the captain for the first three matches. Samson has now travelled to BCCI's COE to get full clearance to feature in the tournament.

Rajasthan Royals regular captain Sanju Samson has travelled to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) to seek clearance to resume his wicketkeeping duties in the Indian Premier League. Samson has played all the first three matches for RR as impact sub, purely as a batter, as he made his return from the finger surgery.

Samson handed over the captaincy duties for the first three matches to Riyan Parag and played only as a batter. Dhruv Jurel took over the wicketkeeping duties

Following RR's first win of IPL 2025 against Chennai Super Kings, Samson headed to Bengaluru on Monday, March 31, to seek clearance from the CoE. He was given partial clearance to play the IPL as batter following his surgery on his injured finger.

"He will seek clearance to do so for the remaining games and is expected to be back as skipper from the RR's next match, which is nearly a week away," a source said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The RR regular skipper had put up 66 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opener while chasing 287. He made 13 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second game, while batting first, and scored 20 against CSK in the first innings.

Samson had picked up a finger injury during the fifth T20I of the series against England in February. He underwent surgery for the same. If Samson gets clearance, he will also resume captaincy duties as he will be available in full capacity in that case.

Rajasthan registered their first win of the season against CSK. They lost both of their opening two matches to SRH and KKR. Samson backed Parag while handing the captaincy to him. "I am not completely fit for the next three games. But for the next three matches, Riyan Parag will be leading the side. He is well capable of doing it. I expect everyone to support him," Samson had said before the 2025 season.