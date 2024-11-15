Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma create history as India become first full-member team to create unthinkable record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson.

Indian star batters Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma have created history during the India vs South Africa 4th T20I in Johannesburg. The two batters slammed centuries to register an unthinkable T20I record.

For the first time ever, two batters from the same ICC full-member team have hit centuries in the same innings of a match. Never before two players from a full-member team had hit centuries in the same T20I game.

Samson and Tilak have created more records en route to their astonishing centuries. Samson and Tilak have become the only Indian batters with two T20I centuries against the same team. This was Samson's third T20I ton with two coming in the ongoing series against South Africa. Meanwhile, Tilak had hit a century in the previous match against the Proteas. He has become the second Indian to hit centuries in back-to-back T20I centuries with Samson being the first.

Samson got to his hundred first as he got to the three-digit mark in 51 balls. Meanwhile, Tilak was quick to follow him as he raced to his century in the next over in 41 balls. India ended their innings on 283/1 in 20 overs.

More to follow...