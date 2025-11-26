Sanju Samson, Rohan Kunnumal break all-time Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy record within 12 hours, Know details Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy got underway today and several records were created and broken on the opening day itself. Sanju Samson was part of a record as Kerala thumped Odisha by 10 wickets, chasing down 177 runs in just 16.3 overs.

Lucknow:

Urvil Patel and Aarya Desai of Gujarat stitched the highest-ever opening stand in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier today in the morning against Services, adding 174 runs together. Urvil also smashed a 31-ball century in the process, to help his team chase down 183 runs. However, within 12 hours, their record was broken by Kerala's opening pair of Sanju Samson and Rohan Kunnummal, who added 177 runs together against Odisha.

Rohan was the star as he smashed an unbeaten 121 off just 60 balls with 10 fours and as many sixes to his name. On the other hand, Samson played a measured knock and remained not out on 51 off 41 balls with six fours and a six. Thanks to their brilliant opening stand, Kerala chased down 177 runs in just 16.3 overs to start their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign with a solid 10-wicket win.

Before the start of this season, the highest opening stand in the history of SMAT was 159 runs between Manan Vohra and Arjun Azad of Chandigarh against Bihar. The duo had created the record in 2023. Interestingly, this record was almost broken thrice in a single day as Meghalaya's opening pair of Kishan Lyngdoh and AS Bhatewara added 157 runs against Sikkim.

Highest opening partnerships in SMAT history

Partnership Partners Team Opposition Year 177* runs Sanju Samson, Rohan Kunnumal Kerala Odisha 2025 174 runs Urvil Patel, Aarya Desai Gujarat Services 2025 159 runs Manan Vohra, Arjun Azad Chandigarh Bihar 2023 157 runs Kishan Lyngdoh, AS Bhatewara Meghalaya Sikkim 2025

Samson set to be in action in South Africa series

Sanju Samson might have scored only 51 runs in the 177-run partnership, but his form bodes well for India ahead of the T20I series against South Africa that is scheduled to get underway on December 9. He is not opening for India anymore in the shortest format but all eyes will be on him in the middle-order role with the T20 World Cup approaching fast.

