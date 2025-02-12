Sanju Samson fitness update: When is star batter expected to get fit after surgery? Check latest development

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sanju Samson picked up an injury in T20I series against England.

Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson has undergone surgery on the finger injury he picked up in the T20I series against England. Samson didn't had a great T20I series with the bat, as he accumulated only 51 runs in five matches before picking up an injury in the final match.

Samson was hit by a Jofra Archer ball early in his innings in the fifth T20I after India were batting first. The wicketkeeper batter was dismissed for 16 and didn't play any further part in the match as Dhruv Jurel replaced him behind the wickets.

Samson has now gone under the knife for his finger surgery and as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the wicketkeeper batter is expected to get fit in time for the Indian Premier League 2025. Samson will take nearly a month to recover and is likely to be fully fit ahead of IPL 2025, which will get underway in the March 21-22-23 weekend.

Samson was forced to miss Kerala's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Jammu & Kashmir due to the injury. Samson was not picked in India's squad for the Champions Trophy as the Men in Blue went with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as the two wicketkeeping options.

He hasn't played an ODI since December 2023 when he featured in a 50-over game against South Africa and smashed a century. Samson played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for Kerala but wasn't picked for the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy due to an internal decision to pick players who participated in the preparatory camp ahead of the tournament.

Coming to Samson, the wicketkeeper batter will be leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. The Royals had qualified for the playoffs last season under his leadership but suffered a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2. The Royals were knocked out in the league stage in IPL 2023 after finishing fifth in the 10-team table.

They came close to winning an IPL title in 2022 when they made it to the final, however, Samson's team lost the summit clash to then-newly entrants Gujarat Titans of Hardik Pandya.