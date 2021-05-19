Sanjay Manjrekar picks Rahul Chahar ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal in his playing XI for Sri Lanka T20Is

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rahul Chahar

Former Indian cricketer Sanbjay Manjrekar has picked Rahul Chahar over Yuzvendra Chahal in his playing XI for the impending limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka this July. The tour, which will miss India's big guns owing to the England tour during the same time, will comprise three T20Is and as many ODI matches.

The presence of India's Test stars in England for the five-match series starting August implies that BCCI will have to opt for a second-string side for the Sri Lanka series, offering the fringe players an opportunity to make their case for World T20.

Manjrekar, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, picked Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw as his openers, followed by Suryakumar Yadav. In a bid to offer more opportunity to young Ishan Kishan, Manjrekar picked the youngster over Sanju Samson as the wicketkeeper-batsman and made a surprising pick in Manish Pandey as a No.5.

The team also comprises Hardik Pandya and Rahul Tewatia as the two all-rounders while picking Chetan Sakariya and Deepak Chahar along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar as his pacers. Rahul Chahar wrapped up the XI, picked over Chahal.

Sanjay Manjrekar's playing XI for Sri Lanka T20Is: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandey, Rahul Tewatia, Chetan Sakariya, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar