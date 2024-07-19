Friday, July 19, 2024
     
Sam Curran slams maiden century in T20 Blast, helps Surrey chase 184

England's white-ball players are currently featuring in the ongoing edition of T20 Blast and Sam Curran is one of them. The all-rounder smashed his maiden ton in the format to help Surrey chase down the total of 184 and top the points table.

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2024 13:51 IST
Sam Curran
Image Source : GETTY Sam Curran

Despite being 27/3, Surrey managed to chase down the target of 184 against Hampshire in the ongoing T20 Blast and also topped the points table as the league stage of the tournament nears its send. Sam Curran was the hero of the victory for Surrey as he smashed a century off just 58 balls and remained unbeaten on 102 runs in the chase. 

He came out to bat in the fifth over of the run-chase when Surrey had lost Will Jacks, Laurie Evans and Rory Burns in the pursuit of 184. But Curran's arrival changed things as he took the attack to the opposition right from the word go. The left-hander stitched 86 runs for fourth wicket Dom Sibley who scored only 27 runs despite opening the innings. 

Jamie Overton came out to bat then and supported Curran well smashing a quickfire 21 off 12 balls. At the other end, Curran was also having fun as he stunned the opposition hitting seven fours and six maximums to take his side home while also reaching the three-figure mark for the first time in the shortest format.

It was a forgettable day for him with the ball earlier as he conceded 39 runs in four overs without picking up a wicket. But Curran made amends with the bat to earn his side crucial points in the T20 Blast. Earlier in the game, Toby Albert starred for Hampshire scoring 66 runs off 45 balls with five fours and two sixes. Thanks to his knock, Hampshire could reach 183 before getting bundled out in 19.5 overs.

However, his efforts weren't enough as Curran helped his side recover from 27/3 to chase down the steep target with five balls in hand.

