Sam Curran's brother receives maiden call-up from Zimbabwe for ODI series against Afghanistan

England Internationals Sam Curran and Tom Curran's brother, Ben Curran, has received his maiden call-up from Zimbabwe for their upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan.

The England-born Ben Curran is the middle brother of Sam and Tom, and son of former Zimbabwe player Kevin Curran. Ben played for Northamptonshire till 2022 and moved to Zimbabwe later. He was the leading run-getter for Rhino in the Pro50 Championship 2024/25 and also in the first-class competition Logan Cup 2024/25. Zimbabwe are scheduled to host Afghanistan for a multi-format series, however, Ben has been picked only for ODIs.

"Curran, 28, earns his place following stellar performances in domestic cricket. He is the son of the late Kevin Curran, a former Zimbabwe international and coach, and also the brother of England internationals Tom and Sam Curran," Zimbabwe Cricket wrote in a statement.

Pacer Newman Nyamhuri picked in white-ball squads

18-year-old pacer Newman Nyamhuri has been picked in both the ODI and T20I squads. Nyamhuri was the leading wicket-taker in the 2024 men's U-19 World Cup. Meanwhile, Faraz Akram, Brandon Mavuta and Clive Madande, all of who were part of the series against Pakistan, have been left out.

The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan white-ball series will see three T20Is and as many ODIs. The T20Is will be played first from December 11 onwards with the second and third games scheduled to take place on December 13 and 14. The ODIs will be played on December 17, 19 and 21. All the matches will be held in Harare.

Zimbabwe squads for white-ball series vs Afghanistan

T20I squad: Sikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

ODI squad: Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams