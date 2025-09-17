Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh among sportspersons to lead wishes for PM Modi on his 75th birthday Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. Sachin Tendulkar, Manu Bhaker, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Anil Kumble are among Indian sportspersons to wish the PM on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 75th birthday today. Wishes are pouring in for him from across the world and the Indian sportspersons are not behind either. Paris Olympics medal winner, India's Manu Bhaker, legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Anil Kumble and many others took to social media to wish PM Modi on his special day.

Manu Bhaker recalled her meeting with PM Modi at the age of 16 when she won her first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games and lauded him for taking time out for all the players to have conversation with them. "My first meeting with Modi ji was after the 2018 Commonwealth Games when I won the gold medal at the age of 16, he praised me a lot at that time.

"Since then, we have kept meeting at many events, and he always encourages me to do better in the future. Whenever we meet at any event, he always has a very positive approach... Even in Tokyo, during the pre-COVID times, he always made time for all his players, and even after I returned, even though my performance wasn't great, he called me and we had a conversation with him. He asked me everything and told me to keep going," she said.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj also wished the Prime Minister, wishing him a great year ahead. "PM Modi, wish you a great year ahead. I pray to God to give you good health, and hope you continue to work for the nation as you are doing now," he said.

Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble's wishes for PM Modi

Sachin Tendulkar also took time out to wish PM Modi on his 75th birthday and hoped for a healthy year for him. "Wishing Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy 75th birthday. May the year ahead be filled with abundant health, happiness, and strength to lead India forward," he wrote.

"Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you continue to lead our nation towards prosperity and growth with your vision and dedication," India leg-spinner Anil Kumble wrote on his X handle.

"Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May you continue to lead the nation with great vision and may the year ahead bring continued good health and success," another India great Yuvraj Singh wrote.

