Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli react to Dharmendra's death: 'We have lost a legend of Indian cinema' Dharmendra passed away due to prolonged illness in Mumbai on Monday. Legendary cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, paid their tributes to the death of the legendary actor.

New Delhi:

India cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli reacted to the death of renowned actor Dharmendra. Sachin and Kohli paid their tributes to the tragic passing away of Dharmendra, who breathed his last in Mumbai on Monday following a prolonged illness.

"I, like many others, took an instant liking to Dharmendra ji, the actor, who entertained us with his versatility. That on-screen bond became stronger off-screen when I met him," Sachin wrote on his X account.

"His energy was incredibly infectious, and he would always tell me, 'Tumko dekhkar ek kilo khoon badh jaata hai mera.'

"He had an effortless warmth, making everyone around him feel valued and special. It was impossible not to be a fan of the person he was. Today, my heart feels heavy with his passing. Aisa lagta hai jaise mera 10 kilo khoon kam ho gaya hai. Will miss you," Sachin wrote further.

Meanwhile, Kohli also expressed his pain over the death of the actor. "Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family," Kohli wrote on the social media platform further.

VVS Laxman, Yuvraj Singh express pain

Meanwhile, former cricketers VVS Laxman and Yuvraj Singh also expressed their pain on the tragic development. "Deeply mourn the loss of Dharmender Ji, a timeless star whose presence lit up the screens and our lives. His legacy will remain etched in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti," Laxman wrote on X.

"Every home had a favourite Dharmendra film. He was a part of our growing up and of Indian cinema’s finest years. He brought strength, charm and honesty to every role, and carried Punjab’s warmth wherever he went. Behind the fame was a humble, grounded and deeply human soul. His legacy will live on in the hearts of millions. Condolences to Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and the family," Yuvraj wrote.

Suresh Raina also gave his reactions to the development. "Dharamendra ji was not just a superstar—he was emotion, charm, and the soul of an entire generation of cinema. Thank you for the memories you gave us. Rest in peace, He-Man of Bollywood. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Dharmendra, veteran actor who was also known as the He-Man of Bollywood, died at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson from the actor's family.

The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

The Sholay actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for over 10 days earlier this month. However, his health had improved, and he was taken back home for treatment.