Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Sachin Tendulkar meets Vinod Kambli.

Sachin Tendulkar, Vinod Kambli reunite in Mumbai at childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar's memorial ceremony

Childhood friends and former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli reunited in Mumbai at the unveiling ceremony of memorial for childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on Tuesday, December 3. Tendulkar and Kambli met each other in the memorial ceremony and greeted each other.

Tendulkar and Kambli have been two of the most famous students of Achrekar, under whom they honed their skills. The video of the meeting has been going viral on social media. Kambli was seen sitting on a chair at the stage, however, Kambli was sitting on a chair.

The two former players greeted each other for a short while before Sachin walked away.

Watch the Video here:

Tendulkar and Kambi started their cricketing journey together. While Sachin made his India debut in 1989, Kambli got his maiden International cap in 1991.

The two cricketers had contrasting careers. While Sachin is known as the God of cricket, Kambli's journey came to an early end after looking highly promising at the start of his career.

Sachin has made 15921 runs in 200 Test matches and holds a plethora of world records. Kambli caught everyone's attention for his spectacular initiation to International cricket. He made 1084 runs in 17 Test matches and 2477 in 104 ODIs before his career dipped down.

Kambli's health has also gone down in recent times. Recently he was unable to walk after getting off his bike. He spoke about his health in 2022. "I used to wake up at 5am, take a cab to DY Patil Stadium. It was very hectic. I would then coach at the BKC ground in the evening," Kambli told Mid-day. "I am a retired cricketer, who is completely dependent on the pension from the BCCI. My only payment (source of income) at the moment is from the Board, for which I am really thankful and grateful. It takes care of my family."