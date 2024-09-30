Sachin Tendulkar to return to field! Stars from six nations to feature in International Masters League

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sachin Tendulkar.

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is all set to make a return to the cricketing field. The iconic former batter is gearing up for the inaugural edition of the International Masters League, of which he is also named an ambassador. While the dates of the league are not out yet, it will get underway soon.

The league will feature cricketing stars making a return to the field in the six-team tournament. Along with India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka will be part of the tournament. Indian fans will be fortunate as all the matches are set to take place in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

Speaking on the league, Sachin said, "Cricket continues to grow in popularity not just in India, but across the world. In the last decade, T20 cricket has accelerated its adoption and has drawn new fans into the game. There is now a strong desire among fans across ages, to re-witness age-old battles in newer formats."

"Sportspersons never retire at heart and the competitive streak within waits for an opportunity to get back on the field. We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point for passionate fans and competitive cricketers. I am certain all players participating will get back into the groove and prepare hard. When we represent our countries, we all want to play top-quality cricket and try to win," he added.

While Sachin is the ambassador and a marquee player, legendary Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner. "T20 cricket’s rise offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the sport we love. The International Masters League will bring fans closer to the legends they’ve admired for years, offering another golden chance to watch their heroes LIVE in action. This is more than just a tournament—it’s a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey and create new memories together," Gavaskar said on the league