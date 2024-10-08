Sachin Tendulkar set to return to field on THIS date, to lead India in International Masters League

Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
India, Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies will participate in the International Masters League. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan, Brian Lara and Jacques Kallis are captains of their respective teams.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 16:54 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source : PTI International Masters League

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is set to return to the field once again as he will lead India in the International Masters League (IML) starting on November 17. A total of six teams - India, South Africa, England, Australia, West Indies and Sri Lanka - will participate in the tournament as legendary cricketers turn back the clock for the fans.

A total of 18 T20 matches will be played from November 17 with the final scheduled on December 8. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and SVNS International Cricket Stadium in Raipur will host four, six and eight matches respectively. Raipur will host both the semifinals and final. The schedule of the inaugural edition of IML has also been unveiled as India will face Sri Lanka in the opening game.

Sachin Tendulkar is also the League Ambassador and he said, "As the ambassador and face of the IML, I am looking forward to leading and representing India Masters in the league. The action on the field will no doubt be competitive and exciting. All the players are enthused at the prospect of playing the IML at multiple venues. It’s an opportunity to inspire the next generation while celebrating the sport that we all love."

Sunil Gavaskar has been appointed the League Commissioner and he is also delighted to bring on board such brilliant cricketers together once again on the field. "Stalwarts from every country will be playing the International Masters League. For them, it is a wonderful opportunity to showcase their skills and show the world that they are still very good. These guys don’t know what it is to take it easy. It is going to be an exciting league, with close contests. I am sure it will be a worth a treat for all those who come to the ground and watch on the television," he said.

Schedule of International Masters League

Date Day Time (IST) Venue Match
17-11-2024 Sun 7:30 PM Mumbai India vs Sri Lanka
18-11-2024 Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Australia vs South Africa
19-11-2024 Tue 7:30 PM Mumbai Sri Lanka vs England
20-11-2024 Wed 7:30 PM Mumbai West Indies vs Australia
21-11-2024 Thu 7:30 PM Lucknow India vs South Africa
23-11-2024 Sat 7:30 PM Lucknow South Africa vs England
24-11-2024 Sun 7:30 PM Lucknow India vs Australia
25-11-2024 Mon 7:30 PM Lucknow West Indies vs Sri Lanka
26-11-2024 Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow England vs Australia
27-11-2024 Wed 7:30 PM Lucknow West Indies vs South Africa
28-11-2024 Thu 7:30 PM Raipur India vs England
30-11-2024 Sat 7:30 PM Raipur Sri Lanka vs England
01-12-2024 Sun 7:30 PM Raipur India vs West Indies
02-12-2024 Mon 7:30 PM Raipur Sri Lanka vs Australia
03-12-2024 Tue 7:30 PM Raipur West Indies vs England
05-12-2024 Thu 7:30 PM Raipur Semi Final 1
06-12-2024 Fri 7:30 PM Raipur Semi Final 2
08-12-2024 Sun 7:30 PM Raipur Final

 

