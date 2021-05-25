Sachin Tendulkar's rare unseen wedding images, shares friend Vinod Kambli on marriage anniversary

Image Source : TWITTER/VINOD KAMBLI Sachin's childhood friend and former cricketer Vinod Kambli shared a rare unseen image from Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar wedding.

Often fondly regarded as god of cricket by Indian fans, Sachin Tendulkar has always been the heartthrob of the nation. So on Tuesday (May 25, 2021) when the 48-year-old retired cricketer celebrated his 26th wedding anniversary with his 53-year-old wife Anjali Tendulkar, fans took to social media to congratulate his wife.

The celebrity couple and their kids Arjun Tendulkar and Sara Tendulkar has always attracted media attention and so when Sachin's childhood friend and former cricketer Vinod Kambli shared a rare unseen image from the couple's wedding, it was bound to get fans attention.

Kambli shared the photo congratulation Sachin and Anjali on their wedding anniversary.

He captioned the photo: "Happy wedding anniversary to my dearest @sachin_rt and Anjali. Two of the most lovely people. Wish you both lots of happiness and may God bless always!"

More to follow...