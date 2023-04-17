Sachin Tendulkar pens emotional note for Arjun Tendulkar after his IPL debut

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar finally made his much-awaited debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata Knight Riders. Arjun got his cap from skipper Rohit Sharma and much to the delight of the fans, the left-arm pacer was handed the new ball and bowled a couple of overs upfront. Though he didn't get a wicket, Arjun generated some early swing and also almost got N Jagadeesan LBW only for the ball to miss the stumps on height. His spell seemed a perfect one before Venkatesh Iyer slammed a six and a four to end his second over.

All this while, his father Sachin Tendulkar, who is also the mentor of MI, was watching the action unfold from the dressing room while his sister Sara Tendulkar was rooting for her little brother from the stands. While Arjun didn't play any further role with the ball, he didn't get to bat with MI chasing down the score with five wickets in hand. After the match, Sachin took to Twitter to share an emotional post for his son. He noted that his son has taken an important step in his journey as a cricketer and is confident that Arjun will respect the game just like how he did during his 24-year illustrious career.

"Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!" Sachin wrote in his tweet.

Sachin Tendulkar former India teammate and a dear friend Sourav Ganguly also took to Twitter to congratulate Arjun for his IPL debut.

Latest Cricket News