Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara easily the best two batsmen I've played against: Shane Warne

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne hailed Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara on Tuesday, labelling them as the 'best two batsmen' he has played with or against in his illustrious career. In his recent Instagram post, Warne, 51, heaped praise on Sachin and Lara while sharing a picture with both the stalwarts.

"These two guys were clearly and easily the best two batsmen I played with or against and the best of my generation too (1989-2013) @sachintendulkar and @brianlaraofficial! Did you like watching the 3 of us play and do battle out on the field?" wrote Warne along with the picture.

On-field battles between Warne and Sachin or Warne and Lara were always a treat to watch. Warne, arguably the best leg-spinner of all time, etched many records in the course of his illustrious career.

Proving his brilliance in the traditional format, he picked 708 wickets in 145 fixtures at an economy of 2.65. In One-day Internationals, he plucked 293 wickets in 194 games at an economy of 4.25. With a staggering 1001 wickets under his belt, Warne is currently sitting on the second spot in the list of leading international wicket-takers across all formats.

Talking about Sachin and Lara, both were regarded as flagbearers of their respective national sides. Their exemplary batting records are a testament to their skill and calibre. Tendulkar is the highest run-scorer in the history of the game, having scored over 34,000 runs in 64 games. The 'Master Blaster' also holds the record for amassing 100 international centuries.

While Lara, known for his grit and technique, has over 20,000 international runs to his name. The West Indies stalwart also has the record of being the only cricketer to score 400 in the longest format of the game.

