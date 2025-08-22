SA20 season 4's playoffs venues announced, Cape Town's Newlands to host final, check details Cape Town hosted the final between the Sunrisers Eastern Cape and the Durban Super Giants in the second edition of the SA20. The venue will be hosting the final in the fourth edition, with playoff matches to take place at different venues.

Cape Town's Newlands will be hosting the SA20 season four final as the organisers announced the venues for all the playoff matches for the upcoming edition of the tournament. SA20 will get underway on Boxing Day, December 26, with all six teams looking to put their best foot forward.

The playoffs will take place in Durban, Centurion and Johannesburg, with the final taking place at Newlands. The Kingsmead Stadium in Durban will host a playoff match for the first time, with Qualifier 1 taking place at the venue on January 21.

Centurion will host the Eliminator between the third and fourth-ranked teams at the end of the league stage on January 22, while the Wanderers will host the Qualifier 2 on January 23. The final will be played on January 25.

SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, expects similar fanfare in the tournament. "SA20 Season 4 is shaping up to be an incredibly exciting summer of cricket, kicking off on Boxing Day and running through the holiday period," Smith said.

"Last year Newlands sold out all five matches at the venue, and with the final taking place on a Sunday, it sets up an incredible afternoon with great weather, entertainment and a lively atmosphere to crown our Season 4 champions.

He added that Durban will host a playoff for the first time, and he looks forward to this making the fans excited with the best two teams locking horns. "Durban will host a playoff for the first time and we're hoping this will excite the fans, especially because the two best teams of the competition will be playing in that Qualifier 1.

"We're also excited to go back to Centurion and Wanderers on Thursday and Friday nights; it's always key to have the venues close together because the matches are a day apart," he added.

The SA20 will begin on December 26. The player auctions are on September 9, while the player registration closed on August 18.