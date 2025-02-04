SA20 2025 Playoffs: Fixtures, schedule, squads, match timings, live streaming, venues - all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : SA20 After 30 matches, some high-octane action, the SA20 is down to four teams and last four matches in the 2025 edition

30 matches, six outstanding teams, some high-octane clashes, terrific crowd catches and a few magnificent individual performances later, the third edition of the SA20 has reached its business end with four sides remaining. Paarl Royals sort of took a backseat with their captain missing for the last two games, their leading run-getter leaving the tournament midway and hence lost their top spot but the Men in Pink have been the best team in the competition.

The Royals have had a brilliant bowling attack led by the Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman and their batting was powered by the opening pair of Joe Root and Lhuan-dre Pretorius with the others finding some groove through the tournament. Then there are MI Cape Town and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who sort of got better and finished the tournament with a late dash. MICT are on a four-match winning streak, which should do them good ahead of the first qualifier while the two-time defending champions won five of their last seven matches.

Then there are Joburg Super Kings, who sort of fell off the cliff after a good start but come the knockouts, no team can't be taken lightly. It is difficult to predict who has the edge but since both the Royals and MICT will get two chances to get into the final, there's every chance that the winner could be between those two. Here's all you need to know about the SA20 2025 playoffs-

SA20 2025 Playoffs schedule

Qualifier 1 - MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals - February 4 (St George's Park, Gqeberha)

Eliminator - Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings - February 5 (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 - February 6 (SuperSport Park, Centurion)

Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - February 8 (The Wanderers, Johannesburg)

Squads

Paarl Royals: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Mitchell Owen, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dewan Marais, Dunith Wellalage, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Eshan Malinga, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Hain, Keith Dudgeon, Dinesh Karthik, Dayyaan Galiem, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Codi Yusuf, Nqabayomzi Peter

MI Cape Town: Sediqullah Atal, Connor Esterhuizen, Colin Ingram(c), Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin(w), George Linde, Dewald Brevis, Thomas Kaber, Dane Piedt, Tristan Luus, Matthew Potts, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Craig Overton, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson, Andile Simelane, Simon Harmer, Zak Crawley, Beyers Swanepoel, Roelof van der Merwe, Okuhle Cele, Daniel Smith, Caleb Seleka

Joburg Super Kings: Devon Conway (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Wihan Lubbe, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira, Hardus Viljoen, Maheesh Theekshana, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jonny Bairstow, Evan Jones, Imran Tahir, Matheesha Pathirana, Doug Bracewell, Dane Paterson, Tshepo Moreki, JP King

Live streaming and match details

All four knockout matches will have a 9 PM IST start on the given dates. Like the whole tournament, the matches will be live on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD and Sports18 2 channels on TV in India and the live streaming of the matches will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.