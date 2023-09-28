SA20 2024 Auction: Nicholas Pooran joins Durban's Super Giants, all six teams revealed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nicholas Pooran during T20I vs England in January 2022

Durban's Super Giants secured Nicholas Pooran's signature as a wild card pick in the biggest move in the SA20 2024 player auction on Wednesday, September 27. South Africa's emerging all-rounders Matthew Boast and Dayyaan Galiem secured the biggest deals in the auction as all six teams concluded their business ahead of the second edition of the tournament.

West Indies big-hitter was picked by the Super Giants as a wild-card pick. Pooran represents Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which shares the same owners as the Durban-based franchise. Pooran has been in sensational form in white-ball cricket in 2023 and his arrival will be a big boost for the Super Giants who finished fifth during the 2022 edition.

Last season's group stage leaders Pretoria Capitals spent a record R1.6 million to sign the 20-year-old South African all-rounder Matthew Boast. Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings signed South African batting all-rounder Dayyaan Galiem for R1.6 million and further boosted their pool with Romario Shepherd, Wayne Madsen and Ronan Hermann (rookie).

Durban's Super Giants: Keshav Maharaj (c), Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dilshan Madushanka, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, JJ Smuts, Prenelan Subrayen, Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Smith, Bryce Parsons (rookie)

Joburg Super Kings: Faf du Plessis (c), Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Leus Du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Aaron Phangiso, Bongumusa Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Madsen, Dayyaan Galiem, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann (rookie)

MI Cape Town: Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickleton, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, Tom Banton, Christopher Benjamin, Nealan van Hearden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen (rookie)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala, Adam Rossington, Brydon Carse, Sarel Erwee, Ayabulela Gqamane, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Temba Bavuma, Caleb Seleka, Beyers Swanepoel, Andile Simelane (rookie)

Pretoria Capitals: Will Jacks, Shane Dadswell, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Theunis de Bruyn, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Corbin Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius, Paul Stirling, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Daryn Dupavillon, Steve Stolk (rookie)

Paarl Royals: David Miller (c), Evan Jones, Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Ferisco Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, John Turner, Lorcan Tucker, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (rookie)

